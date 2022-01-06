REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 1,556-Unit Workforce Housing Portfolio in Houston Area

HOUSTON AND PASADENA, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four workforce housing properties totaling 1,556 units in the Houston area. The portfolio consists of the 504-unit Mosaic in the eastern suburb of Pasadena; the 364-unit Huntington Glen in Houston; the 438-unit Onyx in Houston; and the 250-unit Avenue in Houston. Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Jeffrey Skipworth, Kyle Whitney, Todd Marix and Chris Curry of Berkadia represented the seller, Austin-based GVA Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Houston-based Stonewall Associates and New York-based Nord Group.

