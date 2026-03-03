Berkadia Brokers Sale of 168-Unit Elm Creek Apartments in Kingwood, Texas

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Elm Creek, a 168-unit apartment complex in Kingwood, a northern suburb of Houston. Built in 1982, the garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Chris Curry, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney and Jed Dalton of Berkadia represented the seller, multi-national investment firm HGA, in the transaction. The buyer, Houston-based Sentinel Capital, plans to make capital improvements to Elm Creek.