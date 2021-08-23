Berkadia Brokers Sale of 170-Unit Apartment Community in Round Lake, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

ROUND LAKE, ILL. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Rosewood Apartments in Round Lake, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1976 and renovated in 2006, the 170-unit apartment community is located at 216 W. Forest Ave. The three-story property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia Chicago represented the seller, Rosewood Apartments LP. Rosewood Harmony Housing LLC was the buyer.