Berkadia Brokers Sale of 170-Unit Apartment Community in Round Lake, Illinois
ROUND LAKE, ILL. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Rosewood Apartments in Round Lake, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1976 and renovated in 2006, the 170-unit apartment community is located at 216 W. Forest Ave. The three-story property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia Chicago represented the seller, Rosewood Apartments LP. Rosewood Harmony Housing LLC was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.