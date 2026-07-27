Berkadia Brokers Sale of 180-Unit Apartment Complex in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Harper’s Mill, a 180-unit apartment complex in northwest Houston. Built in 1984, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center, picnic areas and a playground. Kyle Whitney, Chris Curry, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Jed Dalton and Tucker Fama of Berkadia represented the seller, Colorado-based investment firm InterUrban Cos., in the transaction. Brad Williamson, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Matthew Robbins and Kyle Ryan, also with Berkadia, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, Miami-based 12ten Capital.