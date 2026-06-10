Berkadia Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Active Adult Complex in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Alders Magnolia, a 184-unit active adult complex located roughly 40 miles northwest of Houston. Built in 2021, the property offers amenities such as a pool, spa, theater, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, coffee bar, private wine lockers, a putting green, bocce ball court and a lounge. Aspens Senior Living acquired the community from Capitol Seniors Housing for an undisclosed price. Cody Tremper, Mike Garbers, Ross Sanders and Dave Fasano of Berkadia brokered the deal.