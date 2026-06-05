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AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 186-Unit Seniors Housing Property Near Houston

by Taylor Williams

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Grand Living at Tuscan Lakes, a 186-unit seniors housing property in League City, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. Opened in 2023, the property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Amenities include a pool, theater, spa, fitness center, library and a lounge. Town Land and Arcole Partners acquired the property from Bow River Capital and Ryan Cos. Ross Sanders, Dave Fasano, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of Berkadia brokered the deal.

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