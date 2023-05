RENO, NEV. — Berkadia brokered the sale of and secured financing for Westlook Resort Living, a 192-unit, garden-style property in Reno.

Jared Glover of Berkadia Las Vegas completed the sale on behalf of the seller. Clay Akiwenzie of Berkadia Incline Village secured the financing for the buyer.

Westlook Resort Living offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, bocce and cornhole courts, pool and dog park.