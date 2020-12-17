REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 243-Unit Apartment Community in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment community in North Houston. Built in 1995, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that average more than 1,000 square feet and feature walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a clubhouse. Ryan Epstein, Jennifer Ray and Scott Bray of Berkadia represented the seller, Los Angeles-based National Asset Services Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was San Antonio-based REEP Equity.

