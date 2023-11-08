Berkadia Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Berkshires at Citrus Park, a 264-unit apartment community located at 6201 Gunn Highway in Tampa’s Citrus Park submarket. Boston-based Berkshire Residential sold the property to Nuveen Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Matt Mitchell, Jason Stanton and Bailey Smith of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2000, amenities at the garden-style property include a resort-style swimming pool with a sun deck, fitness and cardio center, clubhouse with business center, gated access, lake with fountain and fishing pier, two dog parks and a picnic area.