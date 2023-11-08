Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Berkshires at Citrus Park, a 264-unit apartment community located at 6201 Gunn Highway in Tampa’s Citrus Park submarket. Boston-based Berkshire Residential sold the property to Nuveen Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Matt Mitchell, Jason Stanton and Bailey Smith of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2000, amenities at the garden-style property include a resort-style swimming pool with a sun deck, fitness and cardio center, clubhouse with business center, gated access, lake with fountain and fishing pier, two dog parks and a picnic area.

You may also like

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in...

Coro Realty Acquires 153,486 SF Noonday Creek Crossing...

The Container Store, French Restaurant Sign Leases at...

Newmark Arranges 27,581 SF Office Lease in D.C.

Stonemont Financial Sells 218,000 SF Industrial Building in...

CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield Broker $58M Sale of...

JLL Arranges $27M Acquisition Loan for Hoboken Apartment...

Logos Missions Acquires 191,939 SF Plaza Tower Office...

Pierce Education Properties Completes 169-Bed Topaz Apartments Near...