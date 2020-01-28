Berkadia Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vantage at Boerne Apartment Community Near San Antonio

BOERNE, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Vantage at Boerne, a 288-unit apartment community located on the northwestern outskirts of San Antonio in Boerne. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with individual washers and dryers and digital thermostats. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, business center, clubhouse, a pet park and outdoor grilling stations. Michael Miller, Will Caruth and Cody Courtney of Berkadia represented the seller, Texas-based American Opportunity for Housing. The buyer was not disclosed.