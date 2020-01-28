REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vantage at Boerne Apartment Community Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Vantage at Boerne in metro San Antonio totals 288 units.

BOERNE, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Vantage at Boerne, a 288-unit apartment community located on the northwestern outskirts of San Antonio in Boerne. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with individual washers and dryers and digital thermostats. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, business center, clubhouse, a pet park and outdoor grilling stations. Michael Miller, Will Caruth and Cody Courtney of Berkadia represented the seller, Texas-based American Opportunity for Housing. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020