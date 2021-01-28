Berkadia Brokers Sale of 291-Unit Northshore Meadows Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Northshore Meadows, a 291-unit apartment community located at 333 Uvalde Road on the eastern side of Houston. Built in 1971, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 414 to 1,199 square feet. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Communal amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a playground. Ryan Epstein, Jennifer Ray and Scott Bray of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Claridge Properties, in the transaction.