Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Berkadia has brokered the sale of 3121 N. Sheridan Road, a 296-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. A publicly traded corporation sold the asset to a local investment group and Annenberg Investments Ltd. Peak Properties will manage the community, and Cross Street will handle leasing. The property was originally built in 1950 and updated in the early 1990s. The new ownership plans a comprehensive repositioning, including amenity spaces and units. Mike Garbers, Cody Tremper, Dave Fasano, Ross Sanders, Pete Evans and Richard Evans of Berkadia brokered the sale.

