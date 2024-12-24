Tuesday, December 24, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in Newport News, Virginia

by John Nelson

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Forest Lake at Oyster Point, a 296-unit multifamily property located at 307 Saint Thomas Drive in Newport News. Richmond-based Levco Management acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the Nebraska-based seller, Haley Residential, in the transaction.

Built in 1986 and renovated between 2008-2013, Forest Lake at Oyster Point offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 780 to 1,235 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the Class B property include a tennis court, grilling area, two swimming pools and a fitness center.

