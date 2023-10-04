Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Berkadia Brokers Sale of 320-Unit Reserve at Palmer Ranch Apartments in Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Reserve at Palmer Ranch, a 320-unit apartment community located at 4100 Winners Circle in Sarasota. Jason Stanton, Cole Whitaker and David Etchison of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based Strategic Holdings, in the transaction.

John Koeijmans of Berkadia’s Dallas office arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Wisconsin-based MLG Capital. The 10-year loan featured a fixed interest rate and full-term interest only payments. The loan amount and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1990, Reserve at Palmer Ranch features primarily two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness studio, two resort-inspired pools, bark park, car care center and a courtyard with communal games.

