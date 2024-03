ST. LOUIS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Crossing at Northpointe, a 334-unit, garden-style multifamily property in St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 3144 Sunswept Park Drive, the community was built in 1972 and renovated in 2021. Andrea Kendrick, Ken Aston and Bobby Mills of Berkadia represented the seller, Utah-based Sundance Bay. A New Jersey-based buyer purchased the asset, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.