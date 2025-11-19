Berkadia Brokers Sale of 335-Site Manufactured Housing Portfolio in Michigan

MICHIGAN — Berkadia has brokered the sale and arranged financing for the Michigan MHC Portfolio, which comprises four manufactured housing communities (MHC) with 335 sites across the state. Kevan Enger of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based Urban West Ventures. Scott Modelski of Berkadia secured acquisition financing through Barclays – Conduit on behalf of the buyer’s Chicago-based affiliate, Butler Communities. The portfolio includes Pontaluna Shores in Norton Shores, Broadway Acres in Mount Pleasant, University Mobile Estates in Whitmore Lake and Brookhaven in Comstock Park. The assets were built in 1967, 1986, 1952 and 1970, respectively.