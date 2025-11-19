Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The portfolio includes Pontaluna Shores in Norton Shores, Broadway Acres in Mount Pleasant, University Mobile Estates in Whitmore Lake and Brookhaven in Comstock Park.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 335-Site Manufactured Housing Portfolio in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN — Berkadia has brokered the sale and arranged financing for the Michigan MHC Portfolio, which comprises four manufactured housing communities (MHC) with 335 sites across the state. Kevan Enger of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based Urban West Ventures. Scott Modelski of Berkadia secured acquisition financing through Barclays – Conduit on behalf of the buyer’s Chicago-based affiliate, Butler Communities. The portfolio includes Pontaluna Shores in Norton Shores, Broadway Acres in Mount Pleasant, University Mobile Estates in Whitmore Lake and Brookhaven in Comstock Park. The assets were built in 1967, 1986, 1952 and 1970, respectively.

You may also like

Skender Breaks Ground on $35M Headquarters for Westfield...

Missner Group Sells 80,464 SF Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.5M Sale of Retail...

Simon Acquires 134,000 SF Phillips Place Shopping Center...

Newbrook Capital Purchases Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio for $58.2M

Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 149-Room Hyatt...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 324-Unit Apartment Community in...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 107-Room Property...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 16,963 SF Retail Strip...