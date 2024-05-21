Berkadia Brokers Sale of 35-Unit Apartment Building in Clinton, New Jersey

CLINTON, N.J. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Halstead Place Apartments, a 35-unit apartment building in Clinton, about 55 miles west of New York City. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of about 1,100 square feet, with 20 percent of the residences reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, storage lockers and outdoor grilling stations. The buyer was Acquivest Financial Group, and the seller was undisclosed. Nat Gambuzza, Zachary Pierce, Matthew Stefanski, Trevor Fiebel and Maura Spellman of Berkadia represented both parties in the transaction.