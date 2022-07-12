REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 372-Unit Life at Spring Estates Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Life-at-Spring-Estates-Houston

New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings has sold the 372-unit Life at Spring Estates Apartments in Houston to Nashville-based Inman Equities.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of The Life at Spring Estates, a 372-unit apartment community in Houston’s North View neighborhood. The Life at Spring Estates features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,017 to 1,332 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, bark park, picnic areas and parcel lockers. Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Todd Marix and Chris Curry of Berkadia represented the seller, New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings, in the transaction. The buyer, Nashville-based Inman Equities, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  