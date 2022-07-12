Berkadia Brokers Sale of 372-Unit Life at Spring Estates Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings has sold the 372-unit Life at Spring Estates Apartments in Houston to Nashville-based Inman Equities.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of The Life at Spring Estates, a 372-unit apartment community in Houston’s North View neighborhood. The Life at Spring Estates features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,017 to 1,332 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, bark park, picnic areas and parcel lockers. Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Todd Marix and Chris Curry of Berkadia represented the seller, New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings, in the transaction. The buyer, Nashville-based Inman Equities, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.