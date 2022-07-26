Berkadia Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Westchase Forest Apartments in Houston

Westchase Forest in Houston totals 400 units.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Westchase Forest, a 400-unit apartment community located at 11355 Richmond Ave. in Houston. Westchase Forest offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 570 to 1,242 square feet. Units feature stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, private patios and in-unit washer and dryers. Communal amenities include a business center, clubhouse, internet café, media room, picnic area with a barbecue pavilion, two pools and a fitness center. Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, Southern California-based investment firm Nimes Real Estate, in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed.