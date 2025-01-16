Thursday, January 16, 2025
The new owner of Hanover Tysons, Mesirow Financial, plans to rebrand the community as The Jones at Tysons.
Berkadia Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Hanover Tysons Apartments in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

TYSONS, VA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Hanover Tysons, a 412-unit multifamily community located at 1500 Westbranch Drive in Tysons, about 15 miles west of Washington, D.C. Chicago-based Mesirow Financial purchased the property from Hanover Co. and PCCP for an undisclosed price.

The buyer has rebranded the community as The Jones at Tysons. Brian Crivella, Bill Gribbin and Yalda Ghamarian of Berkadia represented the sellers in the transaction.

Situated adjacent to Tysons Galleria and Tysons Corner Center, the apartment community features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a resort-style pool, greenspace courtyard, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a theater room.

