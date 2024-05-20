Berkadia Brokers Sale of 544-Site Manufactured Housing Portfolio in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, KILLEEN, NOLANVILLE AND HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four manufactured housing properties totaling 544 sites in Texas. Two of the properties, the 126-site Clear Creek and 98-site Cimarron Park Estates, are located in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Nolanville, respectively. The 295-site Gateway MHC is located in Corpus Christi, and the 61-site Hidden Valley is located north of Houston in Huntsville. Ian Hilpl, Kevan Enger, Brian Hummell and Hunter LaRocca of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.