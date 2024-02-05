Monday, February 5, 2024
Berkadia Brokers Sale of 651-Unit Multifamily Community in Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Belmont Hills, a 651-unit multifamily community located at 4037 Lamplighter Drive in Richmond. A joint venture led by locally based Levco Management acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Carter Wood, Drew White and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties, in the transaction. The property features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse and a business center.

Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Hunter Wood of Berkadia also secured Freddie Mac financing and sourced limited partner equity from an undisclosed party on behalf of the buyer.

