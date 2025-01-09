Berkadia Brokers Sale of 742-Unit River Lofts at Tobacco Row Multifamily Portfolio in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of The River Lofts at Tobacco Row, a five-property apartment portfolio off Carey Street in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. The communities include Cameron Kinney (259 units), American Cigar Lofts (174 units), Consolidated Carolina Lofts (166 units), Lucky Strike Lofts (131 units) and Cutters Ridge Townhomes (12 units). Four of the five properties were converted from historic tobacco facilities between 1991 and 2008.

The buyer, Boston-based West Shore, purchased the portfolio. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia brokered the transaction. Additionally, Robert Falese, Jake Adoni and Kris Kadar of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition on behalf of West Shore. The direct lender was also not disclosed.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed as well, but local media outlet RichmondBizSense reported that Brookfield Properties sold the portfolio for more than $100 million. The seller had previously purchased the properties as part of an $11 billion deal in 2018 from the original redeveloper, Cleveland-based Forest City.