Berkadia Brokers Sale of 95-Room Hotel Indigo Sarasota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

SARASOTA, FLA. — Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality has brokered the sale of Hotel Indigo Sarasota, a 95-room hotel located in Sarasota. Preston Reid and Michael Weinberg of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller, Peachtree Hotel Group. The sales price was not disclosed.

Additionally, Michael Weinberg and Wyatt Krapf of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the borrower, Avistone. The lender, Access Point Financial, provided the three-year, adjustable-rate loan. The new owner will be using the proceeds to renovate and convert the hotel into one of IHG’s new upscale lifestyle brands.

Located at 1223 Boulevard of the Arts, Hotel Indigo Sarasota features 64 king-bedrooms, 19-double queen rooms and 12 king suites. Hotel amenities include onsite dining area and meeting and conference facilities. The hotel is located three miles from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

