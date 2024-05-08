Berkadia Brokers Sale of Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Martinsburg, West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of The Meadows at Berkeley Ridge, a newly constructed build-to-rent (BTR) residential community located at 368 Pineda Lane in Martinsburg. The 148-unit townhome property serves as the first BTR development in the market, according to Berkadia.

The Meadows at Berkeley Ridge was built in 2023 and features three-story townhomes with three- and four-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,912 square feet in size. Each unit features private two-car driveways and attached car garages.

Brett Moss, Tyler Swidler, Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia brokered the sale. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Phil Branigan, Miles Drinkwalter and Natalie Revers of Berkadia originated a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between Virginia-based DSP Real Estate Capital and Virginia-based Rockbridge Investment Group.