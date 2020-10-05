Berkadia Brokers Sale of Five-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Wichita, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Eastgate Apartments, located at 632 S. Eastern St., totals 108 units.

WICHITA, KAN. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of a five-property multifamily portfolio in metro Wichita. The garden-style assets include Eastgate, High Point East, Morgan’s Landing, Springcreek and Northridge Crossing Apartments. The portfolio totals 696 units. Alex Blagojevich, Michael Sullivan, Brett Meinzer and Dominic Martinez of Berkadia brokered the sale. Peter Benedetto of Berkadia originated acquisition financing through Fannie Mae on behalf of the buyer, Colorado-based Monarch Investment and Management Group. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.