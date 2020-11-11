REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers Sale of Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of a four-property, 427-unit multifamily property in Kalamazoo for an undisclosed price. The properties include Embassy Terrace, Greenbriar, Carriage Green and Regency Square. Jason Krug, Corey Krug, Kevin Dillion, Rick Vidrio, Rick Brace and Charley Henneghan of Berkadia’s Great Lakes team represented the Michigan-based seller as well as the buyer, Chicago-based Tricap Residential Group.

