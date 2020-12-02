REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers Sale of Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Suburban Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

HIGHLAND PARK, MICH. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of the Palmer Park Portfolio, a four-property multifamily portfolio totaling 144 units in Highland Park, a suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. The properties include Parkview Court East, Parkview Court West, Parkway Apartments and Whitmore Plaza. Kevin Dillion, Jason Krug, Rick Vidrio, Rick Brace, Charley Henneghan and Corey Krug of Berkadia’s Great Lakes team represented the seller, BSG Management Co., as well as the buyer, Urban Communities.

