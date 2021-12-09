Berkadia Brokers Sales of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Atlanta Totaling $108.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

RIVERDALE AND LITHONIA, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $108.5 million in combined sales of Legacy at Riverdale and The Quarry, two garden-style multifamily properties located in Riverdale and Lithonia, respectively.

Matt White, Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays and Judy MacManus of Berkadia completed the sale of Legacy at Riverdale on behalf of the West Coast-based seller. The buyer was based in the Midwest. The same Berkadia team also completed the sale of The Quarry on behalf of the Midwest-based seller. The buyer was based on the West Coast.

Located at 6603 Church St. in Riverdale, Legacy at Riverdale offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property is situated 2.1 miles from Southern Regional Medical Center and 14.3 miles from downtown Atlanta.

Located at 421 Meadowood Drive in Lithonia, The Quarry offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans that average nearly 1,250 square feet in size. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, laundry facilities and a playground. The property is situated 2.1 miles from Emory Hillandale Hospital and nearby retailers such as The Home Depot and Publix.