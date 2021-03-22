REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Closes $24.9M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Alexandria, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Tuscany Apartments

Located at 260 Yoakum Parkway, Tuscany Apartments features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Berkadia has secured $24.9 million in financing for the acquisition of The Tuscany Apartments, a mid-rise multifamily property in Alexandria. Jonathan Pratt of Berkadia’s Salt Lake City office secured the acquisition financing on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Maryland-based Advantage Properties Inc. and Cove Property Management LLC. An affiliate of CW Financial Services LLC participated in the acquisition as a joint venture equity partner.

The 10-year Freddie Mac loan features a floating interest rate, an approximately 70 percent loan-to-value ratio and a five-year interest-only period followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Located at 260 Yoakum Parkway, Tuscany Apartments features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and a pet playground. The property is close to Stevenson Park, Interstate 395 and the shops and restaurants along South Van Dorn Street.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  