Berkadia Closes $26.8 Agency Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Apartments

Arbor Creek Apartments in Lewisville totals 280 units. The property was built in 1984.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided a $26.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Arbor Creek, a 280-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The property was built in 1984, and its units offer washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park and picnic areas. Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia originated the floating-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based Eagle Property Capital. The seller was Dallas-based CONTI Organization.