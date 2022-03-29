Berkadia Completes $375M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Aspen Pointe is a 300-unit property in Roswell.

ATLANTA AND DENVER — Berkadia has completed the $375 million sale of a 12-property portfolio in Georgia totaling 2,459 apartments. Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays, Judy MacManus and Matt White of Berkadia completed the sale on behalf of the seller, JAMCO Properties.

Berkadia’s Denver and Atlanta offices worked together closely throughout the process to arrange long-term Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The financing includes a mix of fixed and floating-rate, non-recourse loans.

The properties in this portfolio include the following: Aspen Pointe, a 300-unit property in Roswell; Emerald Pointe, a 196-unit property in Riverdale; Lakeside Townhomes, a 177-unit property in College Park; Linden Ridge, a 210-unit property in Stone Mountain; Maplewood Pointe, a 218-unit property in Jonesboro; Morrowood Townhouses, a 264-unit property in Morrow; Oak Run, a 144-unit property in Jonesboro; Stonetree, a 232-unit property in East Point; Stratford Arms, a 100-unit property in Riverdale; The Village at Wesley Chapel, a 218-unit property in Decatur; Willow Lake, a 280-unit property in Stone Mountain; and The Woods at Southlake, a 120-unit property in Jonesboro.