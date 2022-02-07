Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality Arranges $16M Sale of Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Metro Tampa

The Holiday Inn Express Brandon features amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center and self-service laundry facilities for guests.

BRANDON, FLA. — Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality has arranged the $16 million sale of the Holiday Inn Express Brandon, a 119-room hotel property in Brandon. Michael Weinberg, Preston Reid, Kyle Stevenson and Wyatt Krapf of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, New Jersey-based Spring Bay Property Co. The buyer was not disclosed.

