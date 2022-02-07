REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality Arranges $16M Sale of Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Metro Tampa

Hotel Brandon

The Holiday Inn Express Brandon features amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center and self-service laundry facilities for guests.

BRANDON, FLA. — Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality has arranged the $16 million sale of the Holiday Inn Express Brandon, a 119-room hotel property in Brandon. Michael Weinberg, Preston Reid, Kyle Stevenson and Wyatt Krapf of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, New Jersey-based Spring Bay Property Co. The buyer was not disclosed.

The Holiday Inn Express Brandon features amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center and self-service laundry facilities for guests. Located at 510 Grand Regency Blvd. off Interstate 75, the hotel is near the Tampa Bay Convention Center, Busch Gardens, Hard Rock Casino and Brandon Ice Sports Forum.

