Berkadia Institutional Solutions Arranges $132.5M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Windward at the Villages

Located at 1441 Brandywine Road, Windward at the Villages is a 196-unit property that offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions, a partnership between Berkadia and the apartment brokerage of Moran & Co., has arranged the sale of three multifamily properties in West Palm Beach: Windward at the Villages, The Royal St. George and Village Place. The three properties have a combined 622 units and were sold for a total of $132.5 million. Jaret Turkell, Roberto Pesant, Omar Morales and Jose Mota of Berkadia’s Miami office completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Massachusetts-based Northland Investment Corp. Pennsylvania-based Morgan Properties was the buyer. T.J. Piper of Berkadia’s Philadelphia office secured a bridge loan for the three properties.

The Royal St. George is a 224-unit property located at 1651 Brandywine Road. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area and a dog park.

The Royal St. George is a 224-unit property located at 1651 Brandywine Road. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area and a dog park.

Lastly, Village Place is a 202-unit property with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplan options. Located at 2111 Brandywine Road, the property’s units include in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center and a picnic area.

