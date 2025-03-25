Invest in Stability: Section 8 Housing Offers Strong Returns and Community Impact

By David Leopold, SVP, Head of Affordable Housing, Berkadia

In today’s shifting real estate landscape, investors increasingly prioritize stability and long-term value. One sector that has consistently demonstrated stability is affordable housing — particularly Section 8 properties backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

With guaranteed rental income and high demand, Section 8 housing has become an attractive investment vehicle for those looking to diversify their portfolios while contributing to the critical need for affordable housing.

As part of this trend, in 2024 Berkadia has financed $837 million and sold more than $172 million in Section 8 properties, including the sale and financing of Lauderhill Point, a Section 8 affordable housing community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This arrangement underpins the firm’s affordable housing expertise, employing production leaders with an average of 25 years in the sector.

For investors exploring opportunities in affordable housing, success depends on understanding the unique benefits and requirements of Section 8 properties.

Section 8 Housing as a Safe Haven

The largest federal subsidized housing program in the United States, project-based Section 8 provides financial assistance to millions of households across the country, making it a steady source of demand that can give investors reassurance in the market.

HUD’s backing makes Section 8 a credible investment vehicle, as HUD guarantees that a significant portion of residents’ monthly rent payments is paid directly to landlords. This reliable income stream means that investors in HUD properties are inherently less exposed to the risks of missed or late payments in addition to ensuring ongoing demand for the units.

Such financial stability is just one of the advantages of investing in Section 8 housing. In addition to having a steady source of income, HUD properties offer strong investments that can withstand economic uncertainty, let alone a recessionary environment. Over the past four years, HUD’s contractual commitments to Section 8 housing have grown by almost 40 percent to $12.8 billion, up from $9.2 billion in 2020, according to the agency’s 2025 Budget in Brief.

HUD’s increasing commitment during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty reinforces their commitment to helping alleviate the ever-growing need for affordable housing across the county. Given the high demand for Section 8 housing, vacancy rates are typically low as HUD data shows that 4.3 million low-income families participate in the program through public housing, rental subsidies or voucher initiatives.

Where other real estate sectors may struggle as residents experience economic hardship, Section 8 housing is an area that is more resilient to volatility. As a result, investors are positioned to see returns on their investment due to the stability provided by HUD’s backing.

An Investment with Impact

Investing in Section 8 housing is also an opportunity to help address the major challenge of affordable housing access across the country.

Although returns on investment are a natural incentive, supporting Section 8 housing provides investors with an opportunity to have a meaningful impact on their community by meeting this dire need for quality affordable housing. To this end, investors who participate in the Section 8 housing program need to adhere to specific standards requiring that their properties undergo periodic inspections. The guaranteed income from rental payments means that investors can more predictably reinvest excess cash flow to improve asset quality and resident services. Many Section 8 properties were built in the 1970s and 1980s; upon acquisition, developers will need to consider the capital expenditure needs of each property.

In terms of investment criteria, there’s several factors that investors should consider when evaluating if Section 8 housing is the right opportunity for them. At the outset, it’s important to understand the extent to which a given location has the right mix of high demand for affordable housing, competitive property values and a supportive local housing authority. Similarly, markets that are experiencing job and population growth along with infrastructure improvements typically have higher demand for housing, a dynamic which makes these areas prime targets for investments in Section 8 housing.

The combination of these factors will ultimately improve investors’ chances for not only seeing favorable returns on investment but also ensuring that they’re aligning with that area’s needs and will receive sufficient government support.

While meeting the growing demand for affordable housing is imperative — one that stakeholders should continue working to address — it’s equally important to partner with someone like Berkadia, who will not only provide you with best-in-class solutions to navigate an evolving landscape but also achieve your investment goals in the most resilient part of the sector.

Berkadia is a content partner of REBusiness. For more articles from and news about Berkadia, click here.