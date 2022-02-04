REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates $10.3M Sale of Apartment Community Near Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

MONONA, WIS. — Berkadia has negotiated the $10.3 million sale of Fairway Glen in Monona near Madison. The 56-unit, garden-style apartment community was built in 2014. Amenities include a community room, fitness room and underground parking. Ralph DePasquale, Pete Evans, Jack Maloney and Richard Evans of Berkadia represented the seller, Madison-based developer 5001 Monona Drive LLC. Wisconsin-based Spaulding Group was the buyer. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

