Berkadia Negotiates $10.3M Sale of Aspen Grove Multifamily Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

DENVER — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Aspen Grove, an apartment community in Denver. A California-based buyer acquired the asset for $10.3 million, or $313,636 per unit.

Tyler King, Nick Steele and John Laratta and Nate Moyer of Berkadia Denver represented the Colorado-based seller in the deal.

Built in 2020, Aspen Grove features 33 units with washers/dryers, patios/balconies, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The community is located at 9850 E. Girard Ave.

