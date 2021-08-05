Berkadia Negotiates $11.1M Sale of Evergreen Park Multifamily Community in Olympia, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

OLYMPIA, WASH. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Evergreen Park, a garden-style apartment property located at 2121 Evergreen Park Drive SW in Olympia. The community traded for $11.1 million, or $150,000 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 1979, Evergreen Park features 74 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property has been partially renovated and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Chad Blenz, Mitchell Belcher, Steven Chattin and Jay Timpani of Berkadia Seattle represented the seller in the transaction.