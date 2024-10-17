Berkadia Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Multifamily Community in Torrance, California

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of Anza South Apartments, a garden-style multifamily property in Torrance. Gardena, Calif.-based Swami International acquired the asset from Paladin Co. for $11.7 million.

Located at 21010 Anza Ave., Anza South Apartments offers 34 residences, averaging 1,121 square feet. The gated community was built in 1964.

Steffan Braunlich and Trent Gardner of Berkadia’s El Segundo office represented the seller, while John Barbie of Bro-Deals Los Angeles represented the buyer in the transaction.