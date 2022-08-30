Berkadia Negotiates $145M Acquisition of Granite Pointe Multifamily Property in Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Granite Pointe, a garden-style apartment community in Spokane Valley. A Spokane-based developer sold the asset for $145 million.

Kenny Dudunakis, David Sorensen, Benjamin Johnson and George Pallis of Berkadia Bellevue represented the buyer in the transaction. Additionally, Allan Freedman, Ed Zimbler and Nick Provost of Berkadia Los Angeles secured $102.7 million in acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer. A bank provided the four-year bridge loan.

Located at 12707 E. Mansfield Ave., Granite Pointe features 559 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers/dryers and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, movie theater and clubhouse.