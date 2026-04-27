Berkadia Negotiates $17.7M Sale of Ivy Gates Townhome Community in Petersburg, Virginia 

PETERSBURG, VA. — Berkadia has negotiated the $17.7 million sale of Ivy Gates, a 120-unit townhome community located in Petersburg, roughly 24 miles south of Richmond. Drew White, Carter Wood, Matt Straughan and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller, Lakewood, N.J.-based Greencove Group, in the transaction. CCM, an investment company in Sterling, Va., acquired Ivy Gates. Herndon, Va.-based SYM Properties is managing the property.

Built in 1973, Ivy Gates features two-and three-bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,369 to 1,677 square feet. Select townhomes feature finished basements with full bathrooms and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck, community lawn, playground and pet-friendly outdoor areas. The property also benefits from proximity to major retail and entertainment destinations such as the 800,000-square-foot Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights and the 190-acre Old Towne Petersburg historic district.