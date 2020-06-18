Berkadia Negotiates $17M Sale of Apartment Complex in Norfolk

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — Berkadia has negotiated the $17 million sale of Brittney Place, a 148-unit apartment complex in Norfolk. The property offers two-bedroom floor plans. Brittney Place, which was originally built in 1985, is situated at 6143 Edward St., six miles north of downtown Norfolk. Alan Meetze and David Hudgins of Berkadia represented the seller, Virginia-based Affordable Housing Corp. The buyer was Virginia-based 6143 Edward Street LLC.