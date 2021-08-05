Berkadia Negotiates $19.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Berkadia has negotiated the $19.5 million sale of Oasis at West Ashley, a garden-style multifamily property in Charleston. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia led the transaction on behalf of the seller, New York-based URS Capital Partners. The buyer was not disclosed.
Built in 1979, Oasis at West Ashley features 116 units with newly renovated kitchens, walk-in closets and select units with patio or balcony options. The apartment community sold for a per-unit price of $167,672. Located at 1751 Dogwood Road, the property is 7.5 miles from the Charleston International Airport. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.
