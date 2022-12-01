REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates $24.5M Sale of University Lofts Student Housing Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

DENVER — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of University Lofts, a mixed-use student housing community in Denver. Amplify Development Co. sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $24.5 million.

Located at 2372 E. Evans Ave., University Lofts features 36 units totaling 98 beds in a mix of studio, two- and four-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a newly renovated student lobby, heated underground parking and street-level retail.

Kevin Larimer, Brandon Buell, Nick Steele, Tyler King and Nate Moyer of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  