Berkadia Negotiates $24.5M Sale of University Lofts Student Housing Property in Denver
DENVER — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of University Lofts, a mixed-use student housing community in Denver. Amplify Development Co. sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $24.5 million.
Located at 2372 E. Evans Ave., University Lofts features 36 units totaling 98 beds in a mix of studio, two- and four-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a newly renovated student lobby, heated underground parking and street-level retail.
Kevin Larimer, Brandon Buell, Nick Steele, Tyler King and Nate Moyer of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.
