Berkadia Negotiates $24.9M Sale of Apartment Community in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Turtle Creek features 128 garden-style units.

FENTON, MO. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale and financing of Turtle Creek, a 128-unit apartment community in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton. Built in 2018, the garden-style property is located at 201 Turtle Drive. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and storage space. Ken Aston, Andrea Kendrick and Bobby Mills of Berkadia arranged the $24.9 million sale on behalf of the seller, Highgate Capital Group LLC. Mitch Sinberg and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia arranged $18.9 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, RM Communities. The Freddie Mac Green loan features a 10-year term and a fixed rate. The buyer plans to make capital improvements, including eco-friendly upgrades. RM Communities is the acquisition arm of RealtyMogul, an online real estate investing platform.