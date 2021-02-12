REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates $24.9M Sale of Apartment Community in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Turtle Creek features 128 garden-style units.

FENTON, MO. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale and financing of Turtle Creek, a 128-unit apartment community in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton. Built in 2018, the garden-style property is located at 201 Turtle Drive. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and storage space. Ken Aston, Andrea Kendrick and Bobby Mills of Berkadia arranged the $24.9 million sale on behalf of the seller, Highgate Capital Group LLC. Mitch Sinberg and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia arranged $18.9 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, RM Communities. The Freddie Mac Green loan features a 10-year term and a fixed rate. The buyer plans to make capital improvements, including eco-friendly upgrades. RM Communities is the acquisition arm of RealtyMogul, an online real estate investing platform.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  