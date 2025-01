CHICAGO — Berkadia has negotiated the $27 million sale of 1344 North Dearborn, a 94-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. Built in 1967, the asset had been converted into individual condominiums but then de-converted back to a fully rental community. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia represented the seller, Illinois-based Ravinia Capital Group. The buyer was Bill Silverstein, owner of Beal Properties. The building was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.