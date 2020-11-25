Berkadia Negotiates $33.3M Sale of Multifamily Community in North Charleston

Communal amenities at Palmetto Creek include a pool, fitness center, playground and a grilling area. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Berkadia has negotiated the $33.3 million sale of Palmetto Creek Townhomes, a 260-unit multifamily community in North Charleston. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, 75 percent of which were recently renovated. According to Apartments.com, rents range from $1,000 per month to $1,175. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and a grilling area. Palmetto Creek is situated at 3311 Mountainbrook Ave., 16 miles northwest of downtown Charleston. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia represented the seller, Dallas-based Lurin Capital, in the transaction. Washington, D.C.-based Brick Lane acquired the asset.