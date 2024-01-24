Berkadia Negotiates $38.5M Sale of Woodmere Trace Apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. — Berkadia has negotiated the $38.5 million sale of Woodmere Trace, a 300-unit apartment community located at 6741 E. Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk. Raleigh-based Fulton Peak Capital purchased the garden-style property from Enterprise Community Development, a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable housing in the Mid-Atlantic. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Hunter Wood of Berkadia arranged a $25.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.

Built in 1974, Woodmere Trace was renovated in 2014 and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facility, fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling stations, playground and a dog park.