Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Woodmere Trace was built in 1974 and renovated in 2014.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Negotiates $38.5M Sale of Woodmere Trace Apartments in Norfolk

by John Nelson

NORFOLK, VA. — Berkadia has negotiated the $38.5 million sale of Woodmere Trace, a 300-unit apartment community located at 6741 E. Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk. Raleigh-based Fulton Peak Capital purchased the garden-style property from Enterprise Community Development, a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable housing in the Mid-Atlantic. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Hunter Wood of Berkadia arranged a $25.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.

Built in 1974, Woodmere Trace was renovated in 2014 and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facility, fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling stations, playground and a dog park.

You may also like

JLL Secures $149M Financing for Southeast Multifamily Portfolio

Jamestown Announces Details for 405-Unit Hospitality Tower at...

BWE Arranges $29.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Feil Organization Signs New Tenant to 9,000 SF...

Eastham Capital, Mosaic Residential Acquire 318-Unit Sola Westchase...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $10.3M Sale of Retail...

HGIT Acquires 249-Unit Hanover Diridon Apartments in San...

Unilev Capital Sells 151,709 SF Tri-City Retail Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Marriott...