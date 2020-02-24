Berkadia Negotiates $38M Sale of Legacy Riverdale Apartment Complex in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

RIVERDALE, GA. — Berkadia has negotiated the $38 million sale of Legacy Riverdale, a 615-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Riverdale. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 934 square feet. Community amenities include laundry facilities, a playground, a pool and barbecue areas. The asset was renovated in 2019 and is located at 6630 Church St., 13 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays, Judy MacManus and Matthew White of Berkadia represented the seller, Atlanta-based DRI Legacy LLC. California-based Northport Realty LLC was the buyer.