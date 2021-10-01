REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Negotiates $39M Sale of Multifamily Community in Bloomington, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Berkadia has negotiated the $39 million sale of Traditions Bloomington, a 396-unit apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Bloomington. Located at 901 Valley View Circle, the garden-style property consists of one-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, conference room, two pools, community playgrounds and an outdoor grilling area. Ralph DePasquale, Jeff Irish and Brandon Grisham of Berkadia represented the seller, Minnesota-based Dominium. Georgia-based Traditions Harmony Housing LLC was the buyer.

